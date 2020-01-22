Amidst marriage rumours, Aditya Narayan – Neha Kakkar indulge in some social media PDA!

Aamir Khan, Udit Narayan sing ‘Ae Mere Humsafar’ after 30 years of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’













It has been a week since the news of Aditya Narayan tying the knot with Neha Kakkar surfaced and ever since then, the internet has gone into a tizzy. From fake wedding cards, theories on how their love story might have started, Udit Narayan’s reaction to the whole thing to Neha Kakkar’s family’s approval; everything about their life has been making headlines.

Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar, Deepa Narayan, Udit NarayanTwitter

PDA

And amidst all of this, one thing we couldn’t overlook was the duo’s social media PDA.

Aditya Narayan recently posted a picture on Instagram post-workout where he is seen flexing his body. While there have been several comments on the picture, one we liked the most was Neha Kakkar’s. Neha Kakkar liked the picture and her liking the picture has led to several comments on the picture talking about how they should get married since they look so good together.

Neha Kakkar – Aditya Narayan wedding cardInstagram

Udit Narayan’s take

“Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings songs very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” Udit Narayan was quoted as saying by Navbharat Times in an interview.

Wedding card

Aditya Narayan has announced that he will get married to Neha on February 14 and the channel has come up with their wedding card two. The card reads, ‘Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020’. While this seems to be a promo for their episode on Valentine’s Day, the news of their wedding has become the most talked about topic in the country today.

Even Neha’s parents said that they don’t need to take any permission from their daughter and they have now accepted Aditya Narayan’s marriage proposal. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s father even hugged each other and Aditya took blessings from Neha’s mother by touching her feet and called her ‘Mummyji’.