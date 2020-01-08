amid-us,-iran-tension,-aviation-watchdog-calls-for-precautionary-measures

The tension between the US and Iran heightened after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

New Delhi:

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday directed all air operators to take appropriate precautionary measures in order to ensure complete safety of passengers, in view of the prevailing condition in Gulf region.

“In view of the impending tension in the Middle East, all air operators are directed to take appropriate precautionary measures including re-routing of their flights in order to ensure complete safety of passengers,” DGCA said.

The tension between the US and Iran heightened after the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq last Friday.

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tension between the US and Iran, which has often been at a fever pitch since Trump, in 2018, chose to unilaterally withdraw Washington from the 2015 nuclear pact the world powers had struck with Tehran.

Iran today fired a number of missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the American strike.