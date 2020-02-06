amfar-new-york:-heidi-klum,-iman-and-padma-lakshmi-attend-the-glamorous-fundraiser

The hottest luxury and A List news

Supermodels, musicians and luxury designers filled Cipriani Wall Street last night in New York, as they gathered in their best outfits to raise money at the amfAR Gala. Held annually, the star-studded event saw the likes of Heidi Klum, Padma Lakshmi, Iman and more attend yesterday’s fundraiser to support those battling HIV/AIDS.

Event chair Heidi Klum attended in a flowing metallic blue gown, which featured a dramatic thigh split and crystal embellishments. Paired with a spherical bag in a similar hue, she turned for the cameras to reveal the gown’s long train.

(Getty Images)

Iman, who received a special honour that evening, was all business in a sleek black gown with white lapels and cuffs. Accompanied by British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, she was the picture of power as she posed effortlessly on the carpet.

(Getty Images)

American Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour also attended, wearing her signature sunglasses and an exquisitely detailed dress with an unusual print.

(Getty Images)

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk proved metallics were a popular theme of the night, attended in a silver ankle-length gown with pockets.

(Getty Images)

Diplo, who collaborated with Lil Nas X on his viral hit Old Town Road, was in a Western-state of mind as he showed up in a cowboy-inspired white suit and hat. Softened by the peach florals embroidered on his shirt, he accessorised with a stack of oversized rings.

(Invision/AP)

Model and presenter Padma Lakshmi attended in a striking column gown, which featured a central sheer panel.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Charlie Puth, who performed on the night alongside Sofi Tukker, was prom-ready in a pale blue suit and oversized black bowtie. He also pinned a white flower to his lapel.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Model Lais Ribeiro brought an edge to her glamorous look, which featured a sheer corset and a one-shouldered sheer sleeve encrusted with crystals.

(SplashNews.com)

Event chair Coco Rocha wore one of the more puzzling looks of the evening, choosing a mesh pastel jumpsuit detailed with florals.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Singer Victoria Justice was also seen at the event, wearing a one-shouldered disco ball gown and box clutch.

(Invision/AP)

Beyond Iman, the night also honoured Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez. The gala was chaired by a number of stars, some of worn were not pictured on the carpet including Lily Aldridge, Adrien Brody, Andy Cohen and Pose’s Billy Porter.

(SplashNews.com)

amfAR New York has raised almost $22 million since 1998 with the goal of supporting HIV/AIDS survivors and fighting the disease.

To learn more about amfAR and/or make a donation, you can head to their official website here.