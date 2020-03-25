america’s-startled-reviews-of-‘bizarre’-nrl

Iconic US publication Sports Illustrated has reviewed round two of the NRL and raved about how the game’s brutality was enhanced by empty stadiums.

The NRL was one of the last professional sporting leagues on earth to shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, meaning that it – and also AFL – got some air time on American sports networks.

Aussie Rules footy won some fans and so too did rugby league, which impressed Sports Illustrated writer Dan Gartland with its stripped-back savagery.

“What happens when you take a vicious contact sport and strip out all the ambient noise? Australia’s National Rugby League found out,” Gartland wrote, in an article accompanied by a highlights package from round two.

“Playing in empty stadiums made for a bizarre environment. Most strikingly, it allowed fans watching at home to hear the unadulterated sound of a professional rugby tackle. Without the roar of the crowd, the collision of bodies could be heard clear as day.

“In the US, we’re used to hearing loud tackles in football games. But that’s the result of the plastic shells of helmets and shoulder pads colliding. There is no protective equipment in rugby (except for the occasional soft helmet), so the sound you’re hearing is just flesh and bone colliding.”

Mitchell Moses and Nathan Peats collide in the closed stadium round two Eels vs Titans NRL clash. (Getty)

The highlights clip in the article was attached to a Reddit thread, which also contained plenty of neat observations about rugby league.

“I always admired that rugby players tackle opponent very hard, they are pulling each other furiously and the moment the ball is dropped and action is over they let each other go like nothing happened. No hard feelings. Like a true man or even a gentleman. And no discussion with ref unlike football (soccer) players. Just play your game son,” one user wrote.

Another commented: “Man I don’t see it, the tacklers basically all do a pushup on the other person while they’re getting up every time. Definitely intentional, definitely unnecessary 90% of the time and definitely pisses you off when you’re on the bottom of the pile. I’m guessing there’s rules about distance from where play has to resume in reasonable time or they’d just sit on the ball carrier for longer. A wild guess says things get even chippier than what is in this video not-infrequently.”

One wrote: “I think one of my favorite things about this video was hearing the involuntary ‘OUFF’ sound they make when they get hit. Reminiscent of my time playing Roller Derby.”

Another simply wrote: “Rugby should be way more popular than it is with these hits.”

Aaron Woods takes a hit-up in the NRL round two Sharks vs Storm clash at Kogarah. (Getty)

TMZ also wrote about the NRL. The US entertainment and sports giant wasn’t impressed that rugby league played on through the burgeoning COVID-19 outbreak.

“Australia’s most prestigious pro rugby league is combating the coronavirus pandemic … by appointing a special BALL WASHER to keep things clean on the field,” TMZ wrote, focusing on last Thursday’s Bulldogs vs Cowboys game.

“The problem??? The rest of the players are smothering each other!!

“… a disturbing sight to see the players sweating, breathing and bleeding on each other with the global COVID-19 pandemic in full swing.

“After the game, the players were seen hugging family members in the stands — another big NO-NO according to some health experts.”

The airing of rugby league in the US made for some amusing real-time observations from new American fans last weekend.

And heartbreak when the NRL finally suspended its season.

The NRL’s belated shutdown made news in the US, with the Associated Press filing a story that was picked up here by The Charlotte Observer.

“Australia’s National Rugby League became one of the last professional contact sports to shut down in response to the spread of the coronavirus, suspending its 16-team competition on Monday,” the AP reported.

“While football authorities in other parts of the world bowed to government edicts against travel or public gatherings or the new reality of reduced social contact, the NRL sought to continue.”