american-tourist-discovers-wetherspoons-and-people-love-how-amazed-she-is

Wetherspoon’s is just something that is part of British life.

Most of us have experienced one at some point.

But one American tourist’s joy at eating in the pub chain has gone viral because people love her reaction to the UK staple.

Posting a video on Tik Tok, Mallory Bartow visited The Benjamin Huntsman in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

The engineering student at Louisiana State University starts the video by saying: ‘Okay so the place that I have found which interests me the most is this place called Wetherspoons, in England, and it’s so freaking good – let’s see what they’ve got.’

She shows her 8,600 followers the breakfast menu and describes the food as ‘really really cheap’ before choosing the vegetarian breakfast for £3.65.

One of her highlights is that you can get unlimited tea and coffee refills and she guides them through the Lavazza station, selecting a latte.

At the end, she sits with a friend and shows their two breakfasts and coffees, telling her followers it cost less than £10 ($13).

Her final comment is: ‘And make sure you put the beans on the toast because it’s freaking amazing.’

People in the comments were big fans of her very wholesome reaction.

One said: ‘Thank you for appreciating it.’

Another added: ‘Spoons is elite honestly but you need to go back in the evening for a PITCHER.’

And it wasn’t her only chance to experience a British food institution – she also uploaded her experiences of buying a meal deal in a supermarket.

@mal_lo_ry_I had to whisper bc everyone is asleep over here I’m 6 hours ahead of you guys #uktravel♬ original sound – mal_lo_ry_



Forget the Tower of London and Stonehenge – these are the sites people really need to see when they visit the UK.

