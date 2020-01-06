american-teen-shot-dead-in-mexico-while-vacationing-with-family

January 6, 2020 | 12: 15am

A 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma was shot dead in Mexico while driving home from a holiday vacation with his family.

His parents and a third person were wounded in the Saturday night attack on a highway just south of Texas, according to the attorney general’s office in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

The teenager was a US citizen and his parents are permanent residents of the US, said the AG’s office, without identifying them further.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV on their way back from visiting relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.

Spanish-language daily El Diario identified the attackers as drug traffickers with the Cártel del Noreste.

Some local outlets named the 13-year-old as Oscar Castillo López and his parents as Juanita Castillo López and José Silva Mendoza. They identified the third injured victim as a 10-year-old.

With Post wires