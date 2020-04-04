american-singer-pink-pledges-$1m-to-covid-19-crisis-after-testing-positive

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 11: 17 [IST]

American Singer Pink took to her Instagram on Saturday, and shared that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson tested positive for the novel Coronavirus two weeks ago and have been cured after treatment. Pink shared a sweet picture of herself and son Jameson and shared details about the process in the caption. She wrote, "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive, My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."(sic) Pink, through the post, also shared that she will be donating $1M as financial aid to fight the crisis. She added, "This is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities." According to the post, Pink has pledged half a million dollars to support healthcare professionals on the frontlines, by donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, "who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," Pink wrote. While the other $500,000 is set to go to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. She urged her fans to learn from others and stay safe at home. "THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones, You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home." The singer, during quarantine, kept her diagnosis quiet and interacted with her fans on social media by sharing some at-home workouts, baking sessions and singing clips.