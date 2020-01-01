american-samoa-becomes-last-place-in-the-world-to-enter-2020

American Samoa has become the last inhabited place in the world to enter 2020 as New Year celebrations come full circle.

While Britain wakes up to its first hangover of the decade, parties in the US outlying islands are just getting under way.

Clocks struck midnight at 11pm UK time today – 25 hours after the first place in the world entered 2020.

Samoa, an independent country south east of the islands, was the first place to see in the New Year at 11am UK time on New Year’s Eve.

That means its technically possible to catch a flight between the two areas and see in the New Year twice.

American Samoa is an unincorporated territory of the US about half way in between Hawaii and New Zealand.

It is often described as the jewel of the South pacific and is home to five mainland islands and two coral atolls.

The largest and most populous island is Tutuila, which is famous for its large, natural harbor, Pago Pago .

American Samoa is technically the second to last place to ring in 2020, as two tiny outlying islands of the US are an hour behind.

Baker Island and Howland Island will enter the New Year at 12pm GMT on January 1, but as they’re uninhabited, we tend to forget about it.

Yesterday saw people across the world celebrate the start of the new decade.

Celebrations were particularly poignant in Australia, where the country is in the midst of bushfire crisis.

In London, the capital has brought in 2020 with ‘the best fireworks London has ever seen’ as the UK enters one of its most important decades yet.

More than 100,000 have gathered around Victoria Embankment and cheered as they watched the impressive display light up the sky above the River Thames, to the soundtrack of some of the country’s biggest hits.

Big Ben’s chimes loudly rang out 12 times signifying the start of the display, before around 12,000 dramatic fireworks exploded in the air featuring music songs by Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille.

The theme of this year’s display is based on London hosting a number of key games such in the Euro 2020 football tournament and the crowds could be heard proudly chanting ‘it’s coming home’ towards the end of the show.