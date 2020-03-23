‘american-idol’-tops-sunday-ratings;-‘little-big-shots’,-‘ncis:-los-angeles’-among-gainers

ABC’s American Idol continues to sit confidently at the top of the Sunday ratings, climbing a tenth in the demo last night with a leading 1.4 rating to go along with 7.68 million viewers for its two-hour show. The network won the night in the demo, with help from America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.1 6.74M), which ticked up, and The Rookie (0.8, 5.10M), which held steady.

NBC’s Little Big Shots (0.6, 3.69M) saw a two-tenths gain after following an NBC News coronavirus special (1.0, 6.63M) and leading into The Wall (0.6, 3.58M) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.97M), which both held steady. Meanwhile, Good Girls (0.5, 1.88M) was up from last week in ratings and matched its season high.

Things were also looking good at CBS as NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 7.36M) saw its largest audience since last year. NCIS: New Orleans (0.7, 6.52M) also got a boost, marking the best Sunday numbers for the procedural. 60 Minutes (1.2, 10.75M) was also up in the demo and was last night’s most-watched broadcast.

Ratings were steady across the board for Fox’s Sunday animation block with fresh episodes of The Simpsons (0.6, 1.66M), Duncanville (0.4, 1.07M) and Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.36M). The CW’s superhero lineup also matched last week with Batwoman (0.2, 797,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 651K).