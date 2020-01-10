american-horror-story-star-harry-hains-dead-at-27

The Australian actor Harry Hains has died at the age of 27. Hains, who appeared in television series American Horror Story and The OA, had suffered from mental health issues.

His mother, the former Neighbours actress Jane Badler, confirmed the news via an Instagram post.

“He was 27 and had the world at his feet,” she wrote. “But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.

“A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time… I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.”

Hains was born in Melbourne but moved to New York and subsequently Los Angeles as his career developed.

His final Instagram post showed him and a friend celebrating the New Year.