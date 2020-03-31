“american-horror-story”-star-cody-fern-facts-you-didn’t-know-about.

Cody Fern is an Australian actor and he was recently featured in American Horror Story as the character Michael Langdon who is also the antichrist. He will be playing the role of Xavier in 1984. He has also amassed fame for his style. Read down below to know more about the actor.

He is popular for his role in American Horror Story: Apocalypse as the older version of Michael Langdon. Micheal Langdon is the son of Vivien Harmon, who is a human, and Tate Langdon, who was a ghost. Michael was the antichrist and the antagonist of Apocalypse.

How old is he?

Fern is currently thirty-one years old and was born on July 6th, 1988. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is 180 cm tall.

Where was he born?

He was born in Southern Cross, Western Australia.

What else has he worked on?

Fern has also worked on American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. He played the role of David Madson the person who assassinated Gianni Versace.

He also played the role of Duncan Shepherd in season six of House of Cards“. His character is the son of Diane Lane’s character Annette Shepherd. His character symbolises the coming generation of Washington’s leaders.

He has also starred in various short films such as Hole in The Ground, Still Take You Home, Drawn Home, among many others.

Cody Fern played a role in the 2017 drama movie The Tribes of Palos Verdes. He stars alongside Alias actress Jennifer Garner and It Follows actress Maika Monroe. In the movie a family comes to Palos Verdes but it seems like they still have to deal with their problems. Fern plays the role of Jim Mason, Sandy’s son who is played by Garner and Medina’s twin brother who is played by Maika Monroe.