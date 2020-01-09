american-horror-story-renewed-for-3-more-seasons-by-fx

Good news, fans of horror: FX just renewed American Horror Story for not one or two but THREE more seasons!

American Horror Story has been renewed through season 13, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Even though American Horror Story: 1984 was not the best, it certainly was good enough to bring in decent ratings, which is why FX has renewed the horror anthology for three more seasons.

And, they are going to be gorier, at least that’s what the channel has to say. Breaking the news on their official Facebook handle, FX has revealed that American Horror Story has been renewed through season 13, adding that they have to increase their “fake blood budget.”

The show’s season 10 was greenlit prior to this announcement and is believed to air later this year.

we’re going to have to increase our fake-blood budget. American Horror Story is coming back for seasons 10-13. Posted by FX Networks on Thursday, January 9, 2020

While Netflix literally makes us all wait for a few months to renew a show, what made FX renew American Horror Story for three more seasons? Easy, it is the highest-rated FX show ever. John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks, revealed the same in an announcement this Wednesday, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Just to put it out here, AHS has been nominated for 95 Emmys so far!

That being said, there is no denying the fact that the show has been lacking something in the last couple of seasons, and it has not been its best self. The ninth season, 1984, was inspired by iconic slasher movies like Friday the 13th and Halloween but it still couldn’t impress the viewers like the first four seasons of the show did. (Also, we miss Jessica Lange. Terribly.)

Hopefully, this time around, things will be better. And, Murphy is in fact, trying to give the audience what they want in the upcoming season. In an interview last year, the brain behind a lot of successful shows like Pose, Feud, 9-1-1, The Politician, teased that he will be bringing back the goodness of previous seasons. “The witches will be back,” he told ET, referring to the show’s most successful season – Coven.

Would you like to see the old characters once again? Or, would you prefer to see the OG cast aka Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and Lily Rabe reunite and play new parts? Let us know in the comments!