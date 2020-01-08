‘american-horror-story’-leaving-netflix-australia-in-february-2020

American Horror Story – Picture: FX

The remaining seasons of American Horror Story are due to leave Netflix in Australia in February 2020. Below, we’ll look at AHS’s history on Netflix Australia, why it’s leaving, where it’s heading and whether the removal of AHS in Australia will affect other regions.

For those who haven’t ever seen the show, American Horror Story is an anthology series that sees a similar cast each season reprise new roles in an often sick and twisted horror plot. The series is one of FX’s biggest shows and is popular all around the world.

American Horror Story had been getting new seasons up until 2018 but in March 2019, the first three seasons were removed.

As of January 2020, Netflix Australia only had seasons 4 to 6 streaming. That’s Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke. All three are scheduled to leave on February 1st, 2020 meaning your last day to watch the remaining three seasons on Netflix is January 31st, 2020.

Why is American Horror Story leaving Netflix in Australia?

As with all removals on Netflix, it mostly comes down to licensing. In the case of AHS in Australia, it’s because Foxtel Now now owns the rights to stream AHS exclusively. That’s where all seasons are currently streaming at the time of publishing.

As for whether American Horror Story will return to Netflix in the United States. It’s unlikely. FX is now controlled by Disney who is in direct competition with Netflix and will likely stick with Foxtel Now for the immediate future.

Will American Horror Story leave Netflix in other regions?

This is something we simply cannot answer. Netflix’s contracts with FX have mostly stopped for new and many older shows. In most regions, Netflix has managed to retain FX shows that have Ryan Murphy’s involvement.

In the United States, the series is getting a new home on Hulu but it isn’t currently expected to affect the series being on Netflix US, or at least, so we’re told.

If you’re going to miss American Horror Story from Netflix Australia let us know in the comments plus if you’re looking for something similar, we’ve got some suggestions here.