american-horror-story-and-the-oa-star-harry-hains-star-dead-at-27

American Horry Story star Harry Hains has died aged 27.

The actor is thought to have been battling through mental issues and addiction before he passed away.

This mother Jane Badler, star of sci-fi epic V and Australian soap Neighbours, broke the tragic news on Instagram, posting: ‘He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.

‘A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time… I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life.’

Harry also starred in trippy Netflix drama The OA and was a relatively well-known musician, gong under the moniker ANTIBOY.

The model only recently shared his excitement heading into the New Year in an impassioned Instagram post, which read: ‘To 2020!

‘The new era has already begun. So let’s all keep only moving forward, staying so present to enjoy each and every moment throughout this beautiful new beginning.

‘Happy New Year, peeps. So much love and gratitude for all in my life.’