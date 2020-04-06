american-god-season-3:-release-date,-plot-and-everything-you-need-to-know!-latest-updates!

American God series is an adaptation from the novel of the same title by Neil Gaiman, who is one of the creators of the series too. All God’s on coming to America bring their devotees too, and this creates a clash between the old Gods and new Gods. The audience has very much accepted the series due to its controversial and unique content and plot. The show has been one of the top series in Amazon prime streaming service in this century.

American God Season 3 Release Date

The show first premiered on its channel in Starz on 30 April 2017. The first season did great an amazing impression on the viewers that they accepted the show wholeheartedly. And that’s why there were high expectations for the second season. On 10 March 2019 new season was aired, and it was a bit of disappointment to the fans, and it did not meet their expectations.

Well, but that doesn’t mean the fans are not caring or worried about season 3. Hell, they are. Soon after the release of the second season, the team announced the renewal news of the third season. No official date has been declared. But we could expect it only be late 2021. The speed of Pandemic COVID-19 has brought a negative impact and slow down of the production worldwide.

But we do know that the third season is going to be a 10 episode series. Check out the tweet below.

#TBT to Ricky’s last day on set. And yes, that is right, Season 3 will be 10 episodes ✊#AmericanGods pic.twitter.com/gdeOXjSmM7 — American Gods Intl (@AmGodsIntl) March 26, 2020



American God Season 3 Cast

Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane are definitely in this season. Along with that, we have Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, and Ashley Reyes are the main members of the cast.

The show had seen changing of showrunners per season, and also we have seen two of the leads were changed during the course of the show. And finally, when reaching upon the third season, we have Charles Eglee is up now as the showrunner.

There has been no trailer released yet. So we have very few details about the plot of the series.