‘American Dad!’ Gets TBS Return Date – Watch The Promo

Father’s Day is coming a little early this year. TBS said today that Seth MacFarlane’s top-rated adult animated comedy American Dad! will return with new episodes at 10 p.m. Monday, April 13. Watch the first promo above.

The toon, which scored a two-year renewal in January, is marking its 15th anniversary this year and will air its milestone 300th episode in September 14. Having moved to TBS in 2014, its he latest season drew nearly 18M total viewers and ranks as a top-five cable comedy.

The new episode airing May 4 will feature an original song by Grammy winner The Weeknd, who co-wrote the episode and also will appear as himself. Other guest stars in upcoming episodes include Jane Lynch, Patton Oswalt, Ron Perlman, Craig Robinson, Criss Angel, and Bill Nye.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.