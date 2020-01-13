Home NEWS American Cancer Society Reports Largest-Ever Drop In Cancer Rates

American Cancer Society Reports Largest-Ever Drop In Cancer Rates

Mary Smith
Thanks to a decline in smoking and better treatments for lung cancer, the American Cancer Society reported a 2.2% drop in cancer from 2016 to 2017, the largest-ever reported change since record-keeping began in 1930. What do you think?

“I knew better treatments would one day overpower my complete indifference to my health.”

Moshe Bridges • Airline Chef

“A few more years like this and I’ll finally feel safe going back to smoking.”

Sherrod Crossley • Toxin Identifier

“It’s 2020 for crying out loud! Americans deserve more modern ways to die.”

Hannah Vowell • Jewel Cutter

