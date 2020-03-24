american-black-film-festival-2020-postponed-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

The 24th annual American Black Film Festival has been pushed back due to the current coronavirus pandemic and will now take place from October 21-25 in Miami, FL.

The festival was originally slated to run June 17 – 21. ABFF Ventures LLC announced today that the decision was made based on guidance from the CDC, National Institutes of Health, and with the support of leading sponsors.

“ABFF is a destination event that attracts participants from around the world, which is why we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 24th American Black Film Festival,” said ABFF Ventures CEO, Jeff Friday. While we remain committed to providing a program for storytellers who rely on ABFF to showcase their work, at this time, our main priority is the health of our staff, attendees, and corporate partners.”

“The GMCVB is proud to have a long-standing partnership with ABFF”, said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President and CEO of GMCVB. “We applaud the ABFF for being proactive during this global health pandemic and for their commitment of rescheduling the festival back in Miami at a later date. As a premiere global events town, Greater Miami looks forward to the opportunity to roll out the red carpet and welcome ABFF.”

Mary J. Blige will serve as the ambassador of the 2020 confab. This year the fest will introduce the John Singleton Award for Best First Feature Film, as well as ABFF Fit, the festival’s new health and wellness initiative programming, and ABFF Pride, this year’s social impact showcase theme centered on the Black LGBTQIA community.