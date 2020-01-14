american-airlines-will-launch-nonstop-flights-from-boston-to-3-cities-this-spring

Bostonians flying to North Carolina will have more options this spring.

American Airlines announced Tuesday it will offer nonstop service between Boston and Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., and Wilmington International Airport in Wilmington, N.C., as well as nonstop service between Boston and Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis, Ind. The service begins in May.

“With the addition of these new flights, customers will have more options than ever to get to multiple cities within the Tar Heel State from Boston,” said Jim Carter, managing director of the eastern division of sales, in a press release. “This new service will benefit business academia and leisure travelers alike, so whether you want to escape to the coast of Wilmington for the weekend or take a business meeting in the Triangle, we now have the access to get our customers there.”

There will be five flights daily between Boston and Raleigh-Durham and Saturday flights between Boston and Wilmington. The Indianapolis flight will operate twice daily. Passengers will fly on an Embraer E175 aircraft, which has 12 first class and 64 main cabin seats.

The three new routes will be available for purchase Jan. 20.

American operates 100 peak-day departures from Boston to more than a dozen destinations, and has introduced six new flights from Boston in the past year, according to the company.

The airline recently announced a new route between Boston and Austin, Texas this year, as well as flights from Boston to high-profile events in Georgia, Nebraska, and Kentucky.

“Boston is an important market, and we are happy to provide new and increased service to places that matter the most to our customers,” said Vasu Raja, senior vice president of network strategy. “We recently launched new service to Nassau and Grand Cayman and are looking forward to starting flights to London and Austin in the coming weeks.”