amc-theatres-furloughs-600-employees-in-leawood,-kansas-hq

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline hears that the biggest exhibitor in the world, AMC Theatres, has furloughed 600 employees in their Leawood, KS home office.

Health insurance will remain intact for all of them, however, for those not receiving any cushion, they’ll have to figure out a way to pay for their policies during the time that the chain is dormant.

The breakdown for furlough compensation is as follows from what I gather:4 days per week employees receive 80% of their salary, 2 days per week employees get 40% of their salary, and zero days per week receive zero salary.

The chain announced on March 16, that they’re closing their 630 U.S. chain for six to 12 weeks.

At the time, AMC boss Adam Aron said, “We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theatres. Still, the health and wellbeing of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely and look forward to the day we can again delight moviegoers nationwide by reopening AMC movie theatres in accordance with guidance from the CDC and local health authorities.”

