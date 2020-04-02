AMC Networks Streamer Acorn TV To Launch In UK This Month

AMC Networks’ North American streaming service Acorn TV is going to launch in the UK on April 29.
Acorn will be priced at £4.99 ($6.20) a month or £49.99 per year, which makes it the same price as Apple TV+, but cheaper than BritBox, Disney+ and Netflix, which are all £5.99 a month.
The streamer will be stocked with originals, including Sly Fox Productions detective drama Queens Of Mystery, contemporary series such as the BBC’s Keeping Faith, and archive shows such as ITV’s Foyle’s War.
“The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place,” said Acorn general manager Matthew Graham. “As one of the best values in television, Acorn TV will make an excellent add-on to British consumers’ streaming options.”

Acorn has 1M subscribers in the U.S.

