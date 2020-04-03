amc-networks-offers-free-programming-including-‘the-walking-dead’,-‘liar’,-‘baroness-von-sketch-show’-amid-coronavirus-crisis

AMC Networks is offering free programming across its networks — AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and the SVOD service Sundance Now as part of its “We’re With You” initiative to help entertain during the coronavirus pandemic.

Content will be available for free across digital and on demand, along with specially curated programming marathons across linear networks. The network also will be running a variety of spots with scenes that have renewed relevance to current circumstances that feature series stars including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito and more in home-made videos.

Among the free programming — AMC has made the first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 available in front of the paywall until May 1 on AMC.com and AMC TVE.

BBC America will offer free nature documentaries on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America app as part of its Nature Now collection for the month of April, including Life Story: First Steps, Seasonal Wonderlands: New England, Wild Singapore: Hidden World, Attenborough and the Giant Elephant, and Chimp Sanctuary.

For those of us desperately needing a laugh, IFC is making available full seasons of several comedy series for the month of April, including Baroness von Sketch Show, Birthday Boys, Spoils of Babylon, Spoils Before Dying, Bunk, Food Party, as well as select episodes from Comedy Bang Bang and Mystery Science Theatre 3000, and the season premiere of Brockmire, among others on IFC.com and IFC TVE.

SundanceTV’s hit series Liar season 1 will also be available in front of the paywall on Sundance Now. Additional series available for free on Sundance Now until April 14 include the first seasons of hit international series Riviera, The Restaurant, Public Enemy, and The Bureau.

As previously announced, the season three premiere of Killing Eve has been moved up by two weeks, with all episodes simulcasting on BBC America and AMC starting on Sunday, April 12.

Additionally, BBC America will be offering expanded nature programming across its platforms. BBCA is adding a second day, Thursdays, to its hit nature programming destination, Wonderstruck, joining the current Saturday micro-net in April. Themed marathons include: America The Beautiful (4/2), Circle of Life (4/9), and Under the Sea (4/16).

BBCA also adding a free short-form nature site at WonderstruckTV.com where audiences can search by mood, animal or geographic location for quick bursts of nature content.

BBC America will also be expanding nature programming across the BBC America website, app, and on demand platforms over the next few months, with the entire Planet Earth collection, including Planet Earth I & II, Blue Planet I & II, Frozen Planet, and Seven Worlds, One Planet for a limited window. The collection will also feature a selection of free nature documentaries available for the month of April.

“We want to join with our talent and respond to this moment in the best way that entertainment companies can – which is, to entertain people. Our We’re With You campaign is intended to give information, to offer companionship in the kind of responsive way that linear tv is uniquely able to, and we want to offer audiences the chance to have a laugh, maybe especially important at times of crisis,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We also wanted to make our great content available to more viewers at a time when we are all looking for fantastic things to watch.”