ambitious-larne-keen-to-net-cliftonville-striker-ruaidhri-donnelly

Larne have confirmed their interest in signing Cliftonville striker Ruaidhri Donnelly but it’s still unclear whether a deal can be done this month.

The arrival of frontman Michael McCrudden at Solitude could edge Donnelly closer to the exit door and the Inver Park side are keen to get the transfer over the line.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and the Reds would expect a transfer fee if he moves this month.

If Donnelly doesn’t move in January, he could sign a pre-contract deal with Tiernan Lynch’s side.

“We make no bones about being very interested in Ruaidhri Donnelly,” admitted Lynch. “Whether a deal can be done in January or not I don’t know.”

Larne have brought in Dean Jarvis from Dundalk and one or two English players may be added to the squad in loan deals. “We have three or four irons in the fire,” added Lynch, who was unable to land Glenavon’s Rhys Marshall with the versatile player leaving to join FAI Cup champions Shamrock Rovers.

Larne are back in Danske Bank Premiership action tonight, hosting Carrick Rangers, while title rivals Coleraine and Crusaders clash at the Showgrounds.