Amber Heard shows some serious attitude while listening to her own admission on tape that she clocked Johnny Depp. Check her out smirking, rolling her eyes and munching on cookies during such an important time.

This is how Amber Heard reacted when she was forced to listen the tape in which she admits that she clocked Jonny Depp in the face. She smirked, rolled her eyes and nibbled on cookies.

The 33 year old actress dealt with the recording by Bombshell as she was sitting for the deposition while their unfortunate divorce in 2016.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the past husband and wife, Amber and her husband had a violent dispute. Moreover, Depp claimed that he was struck in the bathroom door at the time of their fight. And He also got punched in the jaw.

Heard, on the other hand refused to have slammed the door intentionally. She was also heard apologizing in the recording. She was sorry to deliberately hit the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The actress said that she reacted instantly and is sorry for her act. It was below her actions and was unexpected from her.

Depp’s lawyers revealed about the dramatic situation with the help of Heard’s recording and proved her guilty. In addition to this, they also challenged the actress to save herself from the obligation of attacking her ex, who is also an Oscar- nominated actor.

The video footage of Heard while listening to her confession shows that she is totally shocked. The actress was fidgeting, smirking and chewing on snacks, meanwhile her confession audio was playing in the room full of lawyers.

She moved her head and rolled her eyes when Depp’s recording was played. He said that he was hit on his head with the door’s corner and when he stood up, she clocked him.

In justification to this, Heard said that she was never the aggressive one in their relationship and the audio is misrepresenting what actually happened.