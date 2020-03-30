amber-heard-and-johnny-depp-ugly-divorce;-defamation-lawsuit-against-heard-given-the-green-light

Amber Heard lost her case in having the $50 million defamation lawsuit by Johnny Depp who is her ex-husband thrown out. Heard had claimed that her article in the Washington Post about her being a survivor of domestic violence was not defamatory. It did not name Depp explicitly.

Amber Heard’s article against Johnny Depp

Depp and Heard first met while filming the movie “The Rum Diary” in the year 2011. They got married in the year 2015 then got divorced in the year 2017. The former couple was surrounded with headlines during that time.

Amber Heard wrote an article for the Washington Post in December 2018 claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. Depp filed a case against Heard on defamation. Even though his name was not mentioned in the article he wasn’t able to play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Chief Judge Bruce D. claimed against Heard’s legal team’s persuasions. He said that many of her statements made in the article can be referred to Johnny Depp. Depp always appealed that he was the victim in their toxic marriage and all her allegations against him were false. He claimed that Heard’s supposed injuries to her face were make-up and that he never put a hand on her.

Amber Heard has also submitted her own statements in a filing of three hundred pages. It has documented the the abuse and violence she has experienced in their years of relationship. The case will be heard in August this year.

The court has left the decision to the jury. After the adequate evidence will be presented they will make a decision on if Depp had abused Heard or not.

However Depp’s lawsuit against Heard also claims that Heard and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk started an affair during their marriage. There are also audio tapes of the couple talking about their fights.