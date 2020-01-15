amber-gill-still-has-post-love-island-glow-as-she-lives-high-life-in-thailand

Amber Gill is still living the high life after winning Love Island last year, and we absolutely love to see it.

The 21-year-old gave us all a glimpse into her luxury trip to Thailand, starting with a look at her first-class seat on the plane.

And we wouldn’t expect anything less.

The glamour didn’t stop there as she shared a tour around the super swanky mansion she is bedding down in, the Villa Enjoy in Phuket.

Side note: Those views and the sofa swing in her bedroom put the Love Island villa to shame.

Amber has been joined in Asia by fellow Islanders Anna Vakili, Francesca Allen and Harley Brash – all thanks to MissPap.

Thanks for the invite, huns.

The reality star has been linked to a string of famous faces after her brief romance with Greg O’Shea came to an end last year, weeks after they won the ITV2 dating series together.

However, she has been forced to hit out at claims she was in a relationship with two of her former co-stars, Ovie Soko and Joe Garratt.

Pictures emerged of her looking close to Lucie Donlan’s ex on a night out, sparking rumours there was something going on between them.

Blasting the claims, she told Metro.co.uk: ‘Everyone just expects me to do something wrong and I’m actually not doing anything wrong at all.

‘So I can be pictured doing absolutely nothing and everybody’s making it into something, and there’s nothing really to it.’

‘There’s nothing going on.

‘Everybody wants me to be with somebody but when I am with someone you will all know about it.’

Noted.

While Amber is currently missing the new series of Love Island – thanks to her travels in Thailand – she has made her feelings known on several of this year’s castmates throughout the first episode.

And she had a major dig at Paige Turley for mentioning ex-boyfriend Lewis Capaldi in the very first few second she was on screen.

‘Paige got in that she’s Lewis Capaldi’s ex in seven seconds,’ Amber exclaimed.

‘She said it’s “the papers” who said the song is about her, but Paige, that’s you that has said that nobody else is saying it.’

Who knew ‘I’m Lewis Capaldi’s ex’ would be the next ‘I used to be in Blazin’ Squad’?





