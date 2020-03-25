Ambati Rayudu vs Shikhar Dhawan: The Perfect Hard-Hitting Batsman

Ambati Rayudu has captained the India Under-19 Cricket team at ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2004. Since then he has played for the Chennai Super Kings at Indian Premier League and has made his debut in T20s and ODIs. The players have a batting average of 47 in ODIs which is absolutely a good enough. He didn’t appear much in the international tournaments but has been an excellent domestic cricketer. Ambati has been an excellent right-handed batsman and is very much flexible with the batting orders.

On the contrary, Shikhar Dhawan is an excellent cricketer. His stable and outstanding left-hand batting skills make him perfect. He has created over 17 centuries in the ODIs with a 45.1 batting average. He has been an outstanding batsman. His batting strategies are fabulous. Dhawan has ruled the T20 series with his outstanding performance. He is as well a domestic cricketer and has played for the team, Delhi Capitals in IPL. He has been the opening batsman of every match at IPL. In the 2015 Cricket World Cup, Dhawan has been the player with the highest runs of 412. His consistency in his batting is what makes him great.

Well, it’s hard to decide who is a perfect hard-hitting batsman when the two players have been great in their own way.

