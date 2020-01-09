amazon’s-video-doorbell-company-fires-four-employees-for-snooping-on-customer-feeds

Amazon’s video doorbell company Ring has fired four members of staff for trying to access customer video feeds, it has emerged.
In a letter to US senators, Ring’s vice president of public policy Brian Huseman said the company had fired the employees over incidents surrounding customer data.
“Although each of the individuals involved in these incidents was authorised to view video data, the attempted access to that data exceeded what was necessary for their job functions,” he said.
Mr Huseman did not give the specifics of the incidents, and it is not known whether any of the employees gained access. However, he said the company had determined the incidents were violations of its policies and had taken “swift action” in each case.
He said the company had also taken “multiple actions” to limit such data access to a “smaller number of team members”.
Ring said it did not comment on personnel matters.
The revelations will likely prompt further scrutiny of the doorbell company, which has been at the centre of privacy debates in recent years. Ring was bought by Amazon in 2018, and more than ten million of its doorbells have been sold globally, although the company does not split this out by geography.
It was criticised last year amid concerns that deals giving police departments access to a map of Ring cameras they can request footage from threaten privacy and civil rights.
The company is also facing a lawsuit in the US after a family claimed their camera had been hacked and that it had been used to harass them. Ring has said it does not discuss legal matters.
But concerns over privacy at Amazon are not limited to Ring. Pressure has been mounting on the parent company to ensure its devices are not breaching users’ privacy following a raft of claims over its Alexa smart speaker – including that people were listening into recordings to review the accuracy of transcripts.
The company said at the time that it only annotated “an extremely small number of interactions from a random set of customers” and that employees could not identify the person. It later decided to let Alexa users opt of of this review process.