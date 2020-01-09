amazon’s-video-doorbell-company-fires-four-employees-for-snooping-on-customer-feeds

Amazon’s video doorbell company Ring has fired four members of staff for trying to access customer video feeds, it has emerged.

In a letter to US senators, Ring’s vice president of public policy Brian Huseman said the company had fired the employees over incidents surrounding customer data.

“Although each of the individuals involved in these incidents was authorised to view video data, the attempted access to that data exceeded what was necessary for their job functions,” he said.

Mr Huseman did not give the specifics of the incidents, and it is not known whether any of the employees gained access. However, he said the company had determined the incidents were violations of its policies and had taken “swift action” in each case.

He said the company had also taken “multiple actions” to limit such data access to a “smaller number of team members”.

Ring said it did not comment on personnel matters.