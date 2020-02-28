amazon’s-tales-from-the-loop-trailer-is-just-as-trippy-as-you’d-expect

Amazon’s Tales From the Loop Trailer Is Just as Trippy as You’d Expect

Entertainment
mariya smith0

It might sound odd that Amazon’s new cerebral sci-fi show Tales From the Loop is technically adapted from the work of a Swedish artist, but one look at Simon Stålenhag’s art and you can easily picture how an entire world could be built from just one image. Amazon’s adaptation of Stålenhag’s mind-bending work — which also spawned a tabletop RPG — debuts Friday, April 3.The series will focus in on the lives and surrealist adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Basically, in this community, the townspeople can make things previously relegated to the realm of science fiction a reality. The trailer gives us thrilling flashes of telekinesis, reversed gravity, fighting mechas, and several unexplained phenomena, all set to a surprisingly hopeful score. Tales From the Loop isn’t your average sci-fi anthology decrying people’s reliance on technology — rather, it’s an optimistic and hopeful look at how humanity could connect to each other in the future.

The show’s star-studded cast includes Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Jonathan Pryce.Tales From the Loop premieres Friday, April 3 on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Related Posts

kehta-hai-yeh-dil-2020-full-hd-movie-download-torrent-&-tamilrockers

Kehta Hai Yeh Dil 2020 Full HD Movie Download Torrent & Tamilrockers

mariya smith
joker-director-shares-emotional-photos-with-joaquin-phoenix-from-last-day-of-filming

🔥Joker Director Shares Emotional Photos With Joaquin Phoenix From Last Day Of Filming🔥

John koli
joe-russo-had-the-best-response-to-james-cameron’s-‘hope’-for-avatar-sequels-after-avengers:-endgame

Joe Russo Had The Best Response To James Cameron’s ‘Hope’ For Avatar Sequels After Avengers: Endgame

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *