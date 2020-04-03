Amazon’s new sci-fi series Tales From the Loop is filled with giant robots and strange orbs. But how weird is it going to get? Check out for more details.

Tales from the loop is an American science fiction drama television series which is based on the eponymous art book by Simon Stålenhag. The series premiered on 3rd of April 2020 on Amazon prime video.

On first look tales from the loop seems very similar to stranger things. It’s has built up a very cool atmosphere that sets the feel and weight for the show. It somehow makes the audience believe that the fictional place could actually exist. How the sad thing is that not a lot happens in this beautifully crafted world.

The show tells the story of Scandinavian countryside mixed with fictional elements robots and aliens. It’s the combination of extremes like the full country life and exciting sci-fi elements. The country people are living on top of The Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe. Their lives are dependent on the Loop. The show, however, doesn’t tell exactly how the countrypeople are reliant on The Loop.

Each episode has a standalone plot of its own as it focuses on one particular character at a time. One was about a man who is nervous of falling into love meets a parallel reality version of his who is deep into relationship. Other was about a girl who loses her mother. One was about a dying man who explains his mortality to his grandson. This premise is good but nothing exciting ever really happens on this show.

The cast of the show is of high quality with actors like Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall. The visual effects are brilliantly done. But where this show pales is the plot. The setting has the ability to blow our minds but it fails to do so.