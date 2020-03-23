amazon’s-new-prime-video-cinema-let’s-you-watch-theatrical-releases-at-home

Amazon‘s new Prime Video Cinema hub lets you rent or buy in-theatre movies from the safety and comfort of your home. As cinemas continue to close their doors to minimize the spread of coronavirus, the new Prime feature is one of your best bets for catching new releases.

The hub is currently offering in-theatre rentals on new titles such as Onward, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt, which will be available to rent for 48 hours. It was previously unheard of for big-budget movies to be released before theatrical runs.

Last week, Universal announced that it would make movies available to rent online the same day as their global theatrical releases. That means you can stream Trolls World Tour on April 11. iTunes will also offer the aforementioned titles for streaming purchase and rental.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

What To Read Next

Before You Continue…

For the best experience possible, we and our partners collect usage information and use cookies to show you relevant advertising. To do this, we need your consent and confirmation that you are 16+ years old. You can find more details and opt out at any time in our Privacy Policy