Amazon wins £3m council tax rebate after row over the size of its floors in a Staffordshire warehouse

Amazon is set to receive a multi-million pound tax rebate after it prevailed in a legal row over the size of one of its warehouses.

The retail behemoth is expected to secure a refund of around £3.2m on the commercial rates it has paid on its premises at Gazeley Park in Rugeley, near Staffordshire.

Cannock Chase Council said the refund will “severely deplete” its resources for this year’s budget.

The rates charged by the council are calculated based on a square metre basis of “relevant” facility space. However, Amazon has successfully argued that its mezzanine floors did not count as floor area.

The refund will be back-dated to 2011, when the site was opened. The distinction has reduced the rates Amazon will be charged by 26pc, bringing its annual liability for the site down to £1.25m from £1.7m, according to calculations from the council.

Deputy leader of the council Gordon Alcott said that Amazon was a “highly valued employer” but that the reduction in rates was a “major blow”.

“The financial impact is of great concern to the council,” he said.

“I feel particularly sorry for our town centres and retail traders where there doesn’t appear to be a level playing field between the business overheads paid by these so-called bricks and mortar businesses against those paid by online traders.”