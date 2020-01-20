amazon-vs-flipkart-sale:-:-best-deals-on-smartphones-you-can-avail-during-republic-day-sale

Fake products sold on Flipkart?













If you are looking to buy a smartphone, now is the best chance to get your hands on one because both Flipkart and Amazon are hosting a sale on their respective platforms. On the occasion of Republic Day, both e-commerce giants are offering exciting deals and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones.

Customers eyeing a particular smartphone will most certainly be able to fetch some discount. Shoppers can avail additional bank discounts of 10 per cent using ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank Cards at Flipkart and SBI Bank cards at Amazon. Both Flipkart Republic Day Sale and Amazon Great Indian Sale are active until January 22, 2020.

We have handpicked the most popular smartphones available with discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Best smartphone deals on Amazon

iPhone XR: Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 42,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. The phone typically sells at a price point of Rs 44,999 online and users can club the 10 per cent instant SBI discount to get it at a lower price.

Apple iPhone XRKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro: During the Amazon sale, OnePlus 7T is down to Rs 34,999 for the 8GB/128GB model whereas the base model of OnePlus 7 Pro is available at Rs 42,999. Both the phones feature 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. The OnePlus 7 Pro sports more premium features whereas the OnePlus 7T is an affordable flagship.

OnePlus 7TTwitter/OnePlus

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 during the Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020. The phone was launched for Rs 14,999 for the base model and it features MediaTek G90T processor and 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The additional bank discount is also applicable on the phone.

Best smartphone deals on Flipkart

Redmi 8A: During Flipkart’s Republic Day sale, the Redmi 8A is available for a discounted price of Rs 5,999 down from its launch price of Rs 6,499. Users can avail additional bank discount of Rs 599 on the device. The phone features 12MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 439 processor.

Redmi 8ATwitter/Redmi India

Vivo Z1 Pro: The online exclusive Vivo Z1 Pro was launched for Rs 14,9990 with a punch-hole display, Snapdragon 712 processor, and 16MP triple-rear camera setup. However, users can avail the device for Rs 10,990 during the Flipkart sale. The additional bank discount is also valid on the phone.

Realme XT: The Realme XT was launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 but it is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart’s sale. The phone features Snapdragon 712 processor, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery.

Realme XTIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Realme 5 Pro: During the Flipkart’s sale, users can avail the Realme 5 Pro for a starting price of Rs 11,999, which is way below its actual launch price of Rs 13,999. With the bank offer, users can get the phone for Rs 10,800. It features Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4035mAh battery.