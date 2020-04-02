amazon-to-stream-sxsw-films-for-free-in-the-wake-of-canceled-event

Now Playing

For those of you who were bummed to find out SXSW was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns, we’ve got good news! Amazon Prime plans to take the festival experience virtual with the launch of Prime Video Presents the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection. Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video will stream films slated to premiere at SXSW for 10 days at the end of April. Exact timing is still to be determined, but the best part of this news is you don’t need to pay for an Amazon Prime account to watch. These films will be made free to audiences everywhere, and all you’ll need is a free Amazon account to watch!

“We saw this festival being canceled, and I’ve been there many times,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline, “And we had a huge financial and emotional investment, and we wanted to find a way for the community to be able to come together and celebrate that work. This was about wanting to create a doorway for filmmakers to platform their work.”Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!Plans for the virtual event are still being finalized, but we can expect a full list of films (and potential conversations with creators) as well as dates and other details soon.

