amazon-should-stop-promoting-anti-vaxxer-books,-says-nhs-chief

The latest headlines in your inbox

The head of the NHS today called for online booksellers to do more to prevent the public being duped by false claims about vaccines.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief of NHS England, said nine of the top 10 books found when searching Amazon for “vaccines” promoted myths about health risks.

He called on web retailers to change their search engine algorithms to direct customers away from so-called “anti-vaxxer” books that he said put communities at risk of infection.

Sir Simon said: “Vaccines save lives so fake claims to the contrary put families at risk. Amazon has a responsibility to do something about this.

“Online retailers use sophisticated algorithms for consumer targeting so there is no reason why they should be inadvertently promoting and profiting from peddlers of dangerous untruths.”

London is the area worst hit by a nationwide fall in the uptake of the MMR vaccine. Only 83 per cent of children in the capital have received the first vaccine by age two, with uptake in boroughs such as Hackney and Haringey even lower. The target is 95 per cent.

Some experts blame the anti-vaxxer movement growing in the US, though the National Audit Office said poor access to appointments and a lack of reminders to parents were bigger factors.

Sir Simon, who this week became embroiled in a row with Gwyneth Paltrow over some of her Goop wellness products, did not name specific titles.

But sources highlighted books promoted by Amazon such as Miller’s Review Of Critical Vaccine Studies. Its advertising blurb states: “Children have an increased risk of requiring emergency care after receiving MMR.”

Richard Moskowitz’s book Vaccines: A Reappraisal “provides scientific evidence… that the vaccination process imposes substantial risks of disease”.

Raising A Vaccine Free Child by Wendy Lydall says it “provides information about the toxic ingredients in vaccines”.

Amazon declined to respond directly to Sir Simon’s comments but pointed to its guidelines for books that it sold, which state: “We provide customers with access to a variety of viewpoints.”