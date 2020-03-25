amazon-prime-video-kids-shows-full-list

Update: Prime Video has made select kids content available for free.This table was last updated on 25 Mar 2020. There are 99 Kids TV shows in the Prime Video library.

Amazon Prime Video comes with a generous library of content in Australia – one that features plenty of kids’ shows. The list includes beloved titles like Sponge Bob Squarepants, Bob the Builder and Teletubbies.Some shows come with multiple seasons easily accessible, so you might want to establish some screen time rules with the kids beforehand to prevent binge-watching. If you’re enjoying Prime Video you can also check out their list of kids movies here.

If you’re looking for even more kids’ content, there’s plenty on the streaming market to catch your eye. Disney+ feels like the obvious choice, but Netflix has a healthy Kids’ section as well. The same applies to Stan. Even smaller platforms like Apple TV+ have something to offer – we recommend you check out Snoopy in Space and Helpsters. It all comes down to what your child likes to watch best.