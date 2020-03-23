Amazon Prime offering free kids’ movies and TV shows, no membership required

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
amazon-prime-offering-free-kids’-movies-and-tv-shows,-no-membership-required

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 49 PM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 06: 49 PM CDT

Amazon is making some of its family-friendly programming available for free on Prime Video as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The content is available to all Amazon customers — no Prime membership is required. The U.S. version of the free service includes “Arthur,” “Caillou,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Dinosaur Train,” “Reading Rainbow,” “Wild Kratts,” and several other shows.

Some other Amazon Original programming including “Pete the Cat” and “Creative Galaxy” are available for free.

The service currently includes over 40 titles. Amazon said it’s looking to add more shows as it works with content providers.

You May Also Like

covid-19-bill-would-give-liberal-government-power-to-raise-taxes-without-parliamentary-approval-until-end-of-2021

🔥COVID-19 bill would give Liberal government power to raise taxes without parliamentary approval until end of 2021🔥

donald-trump-says-white-house-looking-at-date-to-lift-some-social-distancing-guidelines

Donald Trump Says White House Looking At Date To Lift Some Social Distancing Guidelines

health-expert-explains-what-could-happen-if-people-don’t-comply-with-social-distancing-orders

Health expert explains what could happen if people don’t comply with social distancing orders

at-least-11-alberta-medical-professionals-have-covid-19-after-attending-edmonton-curling-bonspiel

🔥At least 11 Alberta medical professionals have COVID-19 after attending Edmonton curling bonspiel🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *