amazon-makes-kids-shows-like-‘peppa-pig’-available-for-free-during-coronavirus-crisis

Amazon is pushing a bunch of kids’ shows in front of the Prime paywall to help entertain families locked in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

As part of a global initiative, shows including Peppa Pig, In The Night Garden, Fireman Sam and Amazon original Just Add Magic can be viewed for free — users just need to be logged into their Amazon account.

The “free for all” scheme also includes titles such as Tumble Leaf and Little Big Awesome and is aimed at pre-school children, as well as those up to the age of 11.

It comes a day ahead of the launch of Disney+ in the UK and parts of Europe, and follows streamers including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube committing to reducing video quality to ensure the internet does not blackout across the EU.