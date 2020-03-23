Amazon Makes Kids Shows Like ‘Peppa Pig’ Available For Free During Coronavirus Crisis

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
amazon-makes-kids-shows-like-‘peppa-pig’-available-for-free-during-coronavirus-crisis

Amazon is pushing a bunch of kids’ shows in front of the Prime paywall to help entertain families locked in self-isolation due to coronavirus.
As part of a global initiative, shows including Peppa Pig, In The Night Garden, Fireman Sam and Amazon original Just Add Magic can be viewed for free — users just need to be logged into their Amazon account.
The “free for all” scheme also includes titles such as Tumble Leaf and Little Big Awesome and is aimed at pre-school children, as well as those up to the age of 11.
It comes a day ahead of the launch of Disney+ in the UK and parts of Europe, and follows streamers including Amazon, Netflix and YouTube committing to reducing video quality to ensure the internet does not blackout across the EU.

You May Also Like

Anushka Shetty And Kamal Haasan Coming Together For THIS Filmmaker’s Project?

fed-aims-‘bazooka’-at-coronavirus-to-backstop-economy

🔥Fed aims ‘bazooka’ at coronavirus to backstop economy🔥

us.-senate-looks-to-strike-deal-on-massive-coronavirus-relief-package

🔥U.S. Senate looks to strike deal on massive coronavirus relief package🔥

trump-aims-to-decide-economic-course-on-coronavirus-at-end-of-15-day-plan

🔥Trump aims to decide economic course on coronavirus at end of 15-day plan🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *