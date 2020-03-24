amazon-has-just-unlocked-a-ton-of-kid-friendly-content-making-it-completely-free-during-covid-19-pandemic-with-no-prime-membership-required

Millions of kids across the world are home from school for at least another few weeks – with some not going back to school until this fall – and parents and caregivers must keep the kids entertained and occupied all day, every day. To help out with this monumental task, Amazon Prime Video has lifted the paywall to 44 kids and family shows.

According to Variety, kid-friendly and family-friendly content that was previously available only with an Amazon Prime paid membership is now free to anyone with a free Amazon account.

Ready, set, stream! All Amazon customers can now enjoy a selection of kids and family shows on @PrimeVideo for free. To get started, visit https://t.co/MNOsnZ92Qq! pic.twitter.com/mUBNJGsjcn — Amazon (@amazon) March 24, 2020

The shows that will be available include Amazon original series like Just Add Magic, Pete the Cat, and If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. There are also select seasons of the PBS Kids shows Arthur (Season 10), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (Seasons 1 and 2), Odd Squad (Season 1 through 3), Caillou (Season 1), Cyberchase (Season 1), and Dinosaur Train (Season 1 and 2).

Other titles include Costume Quest, Lost in Oz, The Dangerous Book for Boys, Bug Diaries, and Creative Galaxy. Amazon also has the option for Prime members to subscribe to PBS Kids and unlock all of their kids programming for just $4.99 per month.

The programming is available to Amazon customers worldwide, however the availability of specific titles will depend on geographic location. In the UK, the content includes Peppa Pig and Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Anyone who wishes to access the free content must first sign in to Amazon with their free account, and the company has set up a landing page for all of the free content. There are three categories to choose from: Shows for Preschool Children, Shows for Ages 6-11, and PBS Kids.

Amazon has taken things even further with their IMDb subsidiary by offering more than 80 family movies for free – with commercials – on IMDb TV. Those titles include: Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, Stuart Little, Short Circuit, Rugrats Go Wild, The Muppets Take Manhattan, and Muppets from Space.

Amazon Prime Video is the largest streaming service so far to provide free content amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shudder has extended their free trial offer to draw new customers, while Disney+ has rushed titles like Frozen II and Onward to the streaming site three months earlier than planned.



