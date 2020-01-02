amazon-daily-quiz-answers-for-2nd-january-2020-revealed,-rs-10000-at-stake!

We will be helping with answers to all the Amazon Daily Quiz puzzles during Daily QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz starts at 8am everyday. Here are the answers to Amazon Quiz for Wednesday January 2 2020. This Amazon Daily Quiz Time Contest Is App Only & Amazon Quiz Question & Answer Start At 8 AM & Close At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Provide Answers At Sharp 8.01 AM And It Is faster than Other websites and hence it will help you to post your answers in the app easily and as soon as possible. This may increase your chance of winning.

How To Participate In Amazon Daily Quiz 2nd January, 2020

Download Amazon App From Google Play Store OR Apple Store.

Open & Sign In To The Amazon App.

Go To Home Page & Scroll Down Then You Will See “Amazon Quiz 2 January” Banner, Tap On It.

Now Just Tap On Start Tab To Play The Quiz.

Make sure to answer by 12 PM as the quiz is not valid after 12pm today. .

Amazon Quiz 2nd January 2020 Answers Win Rs 10000

Question 1 : Divya, Akanksha, Pratima and Prashanti Singh are sisters who have represented India in which sport?



Ans :- Basketball



Question 2 : How do we better know rapper Dilin Nair?



Ans :- Raftaar



Question 3 : Who recorded his 8th ODI score of 150 or more in a match played at Vishakapatnam?



Ans :- Rohit Sharma



Question 4 : Which choreographer is the director of the upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D?



Ans :- Remo D’Souza



Question 5 : US based Lars Buro has designed ‘Cybunkers’- a garage to accomodate ‘Cybertrucks’ and their owners. Whose products are ‘Cybertrucks’?



Ans :- Tesla