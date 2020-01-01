amazon-daily-quiz-answers-for-1st-january-2020-revealed,-samsung-galaxy-m20-smartphone-at-stake!

We will be helping with answers to all the Amazon Daily Quiz puzzles during Daily QuizTime between 8am to 12pm. These quiz starts at 8am everyday. Here are the answers to Amazon Quiz for Wednesday January 1 2020. This Amazon Daily Quiz Time Contest Is App Only & Amazon Quiz Question & Answer Start At 8 AM & Close At 12 PM. Guys, We Will Provide Answers At Sharp 8.01 AM And It Is faster than Other websites and hence it will help you to post your answers in the app easily and as soon as possible. This may increase your chance of winning.

Amazon Quiz 1st January 2020 Answers Win Samsung Galaxy M20 smartphone

Question 1 : The two players to fetch the highest price at the auction for the 2020 IPL, have both represented which country?



Ans :- Australia



Question 2 : Which of these states has a number in its name?



Ans :- Chattisgarh



Question 3 : What does the first “C” stand for in IRCTC, an Indian Railways subsidiary



Ans :- Catering



Question 4 : Which Indian state observes Sangai Festival every year?



Ans :- Manipur



Question 5 : Who has been awarded the 2019 International Children’s Peace Prize for her global campaign called ‘School Strike’?



Ans :- Greta Thunberg