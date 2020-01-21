amazon-boss-jeff-bezos-‘had-his-phone-hacked-by-saudi-crown-prince’

The CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is alleged to have had his phone hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Bezos is said to have received a WhatsApp message directly from Mohammed bin Salman in May 2018, which contained a malicious file that extracted ‘large amounts of data from his phone within hours’, the Guardian reported.

The paper cited unnamed sources with knowledge of an international investigation into the hacking.

There is no knowledge yet of the kind of information that was taken from the phone or how it was used.

If the allegations are true, it would prove highly damaging for the future king of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Bezos also owns the Washington Post, whose journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered by Saudi agents at the country’s consulate in Turkey in October 2018.

The CIA had concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s assassination.

It would mean the hack took place only months before Mr Khashoggi’s murder and could lead to fresh scrutiny about what the crown prince and his inner circle were up to.

Saudi Arabia has previously strongly denied it targeted Bezos’s phone, and has insisted the murder of Khashoggi had been carried out by rogue agents.

In December, a Saudi court convicted eight people of involvement in the murder after a trial that was criticised by many human rights groups for its lack of fairness and transparency.

Fears that Mr Bezos’s phone had been hacked increased after publication last January by the National Enquirer, an American paper, of intimate details about his private life.

The story included Mr Bezos’s alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship.

American Media Inc (AMI), who own the National Enquirer, insisted it was tipped off about the affair by the estranged brother of Bezos’s girlfriend.

An internal investigation by Mr Bezos’s security team concluded with ‘high confidence’ that his phone had been accessed by the Saudis.

The findings of that investigation are believed to have been handed over to law enforcement officials in the US.

Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who investigates extrajudicial killings, is reportedly looking into the claims that Mr Bezos’s phone was hacked by an infected file sent from Mohammad bin Salman’s phone.