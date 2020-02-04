AmazingPhil on the changing nature of YouTube, coming out videos and getting filmer's block

YouTube was a very different place in 2006. It was a time before the likes of PewDiePie, Zoella and James Charles started collecting millions of followers and earning global recognition.

Phil Lester, aka AmazingPhil, began posting videos on the social media platform all those years ago, initially gaining a mere 100 followers in a year before his profile exploded.

Over the past 14 years though, the 33-year-old has garnered a huge fan base amassing over 4 million subscribers alone on YouTube and millions of followers collectively across the other networks. From videos about making cakes without recipes to reading out the creepiest email he’s ever received, Phil’s channel continued to grow as the profile of YouTube took off across the world.

If you’re one of AmazingPhil’s millions of fans, you will be able to catch him at YouTube’s biggest event, VidCon, this February in London. Ahead of his appearance, we caught up with the YouTube star to find out how he felt after coming out online in June 2019, and what he has planned for the year ahead.

You’ve been on YouTube for 14 years this year, what encouraged you to start your channel back in 2006?

I can’t believe my YouTube channel is now a teenager. I was inspired by other channels I’d been watching and thought it looked fun so I gave it a go. It took me a year to reach 100 subscribers, I was just doing it as a fun hobby.

How do you think the role of YouTubers and influencers online has changed in that time?

Back in 2006, YouTube was still just a year old, and no-one used the word ‘influencer’ in the same way it is used today. Video creators back then shared content just because they wanted to share something they were passionate about. No one was receiving any payment for what they created, most of us were just doing it to have fun.

Now we’re in 2020, YouTube has become so much more mainstream and is now a full time job for a lot of creators. As we’re the first people to do something like this I don’t know what will happen in the next 10 years but I think it is going to be exciting.

How long does it take to film and produce a video?

Sometimes I get the equivalent of writer’s block and it can be hard to come up with a decent concept for a video but once the idea is pinned down it wouldn’t normally take me more than a day to shoot and a couple of days to edit a video.

What’s made it easier versus 2006 is that technology has progressed so far that making videos is more affordable now. Anyone can do it with the phone in their pocket. I think my phone is the ultimate piece of kit as I can basically do almost everything I do online from my phone if I need to.

What are your favourite and least favourite parts about being on YouTube?

My favourite part would be the incredible opportunities it has led to that I would have never even dreamed of as a kid. Performing a sold-out show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood was definitely a highlight.

My least favourite part is when you sit talking to the camera for 30 minutes and then realise you haven’t pressed record. Also when I filmed in my bedroom my landlord was a bit concerned to see a camera pointing at my bed.

A lot has been reported about YouTubers and influencers dealing with negative comments online, what approach do you have to dealing with them?

When negativity does pop up, of course it can hurt. It’s hard to avoid remembering just one nasty comment over 50 lovely ones. Thankfully I am super fortunate to have followers who are mostly kind and respectful.

You posted a coming out video last June, how did you feel about it? What did you think of the response you received?

I was very nervous to post the video but I’d also been encouraged by other YouTubers such as Daniel Howell and Eugene Lee Yang who had posted coming out videos that month to really amazing responses.

The reaction to mine was overwhelmingly positive and supportive and it really showed that things are heading in the right direction, especially for young people.

Beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager recently came out as transgender online too – do you think YouTubers can be under pressure to publicly come out?

I think Nikkie was incredibly brave and as someone so influential with millions of viewers I think it will really help any young people questioning their own identity in any way. They can watch this video and think ‘Wow! She’s like me.’

I think everyone has their own personal journey so my advice to another YouTuber would be to do it when it feels right for them.

Beauty YouTuber Nikki de Jager has nearly 13 million followers on YouTube (Getty Images)

You’re doing a talk at this year’s VidCon, what’s your favourite thing about attending events like this?

The best thing is meeting the people that watch my videos in real life. Online comments are nice, but to hear people’s stories face to face is even better.

What’s this year’s talk going to be about?

I’m actually going to be on a panel called ‘Laugh It Up’ which is going to discuss how to maintain creativity and humour online.

I will also be part of the ‘Night of Awesome’ event which features a variety of Featured Creators entertaining the audience live from VidCon’s main stage.

What are the next plans for 2020?

I’m still all systems go on my AmazingPhil channel and I’ve got a few projects on the burn which I’m not ready to announce fully yet. They all involve writing. There are some stories I’d like to tell, so with some hard work and a bit of luck I might be able to share these with you on-screen or in print next year.

Before you go, what’s the best piece of advice you would give to people wanting to start a YouTube channel?

Make content you would want to watch!

