amazing-things-to-do-in-new-orleans,-from-jazz-concerts-to-mardi-gras

New Orleans is an experience-driven city with plenty of amazing things to do, and its reputation for celebrations is well founded – the annual rowdy observance of Mardi Gras being the most famous example. History and tradition are held in equally high reverence, though, and there’s an entire industry of tours that can connect you to the city’s fascinating past. Culture and art are always a bubbling undercurrent, and the city’s museums pay testament to the talent here. It’s also a city that’s well aware of its relationship to nature, the Mississippi River and its parks there as a tranquil escape from the clamour.

Central Business District/Downtown

Explore the history of the Second World War

The National World War II Museum succeeds in a challenging task – that of contextualising a huge historical event. Themed wings (eg. The Home Front, The Pacific and European Theatres, etc) utilise multimedia exhibits to give overall pictures as well as intimate minutiae, from interactive maps to oral histories from people that lived through it. It’s impressive in both its ambition and execution.

Insider tip: The cinematic presentation ‘Beyond All Boundaries’ airs hourly from 10am until close. It’s a truly awe-inspiring production illustrating the United States’ involvement in the war and narrated by Tom Hanks. Buy tickets early as peak shows are very popular.