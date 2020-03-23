

TOPSHOT – Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / Update Images Press / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP/Getty Images)

One of Portugal’s finest athletes, Cristiano Ronaldo has been noted as one of the best footballers in the world. With adoring fans and an avid following both athletic and fashion, Cristiano Ronaldo has landed himself on best-dressed lists across the world. He is now using his off the pitch skills to style out football fans across the world.

Like most footballers, Cristiano has to turn up the style game from time to time. Following in the fashion footsteps laid down by the likes of David Beckham, Ronaldo launched his own clothing brand, CR7, in 2013 and since that time he’s gradually increased his product line to include a range of men’s apparel.

There is nothing wrong in calling Cristiano a Fashion Guru. The chocolate boy rocks every outfit. Be it any classic suit or any casual wear, Cristiano’s confidence is what makes him look good in any attire. The actor always goes with the flow and follows the style that suits him.

Take a look at his stylish fashion that you can copy