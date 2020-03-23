Amazing Fashion Quotient by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is considered to be the best footballer in the world. Messi has won the FIFA Player of the year (Ballon D’or) six times which is a record for the highest by any player. The football talent is blessed with pace control and is one of the finest players in the world.

He is a beast on the field but off-field is quite the fashion icon. His modesty has taken him a long way. His personality is charming but that is not the only dashing thing about him. One of the good-looking players and his charisma makes his all fans gush over him. The man is known for his performance and records which are hard to beat.

One of the most humble players and that is the virtue that all his fans across the world love about him. He is always in the spotlight on and off-field. His fashion statements make him a trendsetter in the field. The dapper looking Messi always knows how to make the crowd talk. His chiseled face isn’t it all; his down-to-earth nature makes him quite the package.

His journey on the field has been riddled with ups and downs but off-field he makes it looks sexy with his ever-lasting charisma and charm. He has modeled for some fancy brands and is an eye-candy for every girl. His killer smile is one to make everyone go crazy.

Not just the king of football but the king of hearts as well!