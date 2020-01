amarinder-singh-wishes-“endless-happiness”-to-all-on-lohri

Lohri Festival 2020: Amarinder Singh posted a video extending his wishes for Lohri in Punjabi

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Lohri and wished for “endless happiness” in everyone’s lives.

“Greeting to all on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, I wish you all peace, prosperity and pray that this festival will bring endless happiness to you and your loved ones,” a tweet from the Punjab Chief Minister read.

Mr Singh also posted a video extending his wishes in Punjabi saying, “This is one of the biggest festivals of Punjab and every family celebrates it with much fervor.”

Lohri is the harvest festival of north India. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.

Welcoming longer days and the sun’s journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.