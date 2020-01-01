amanda-holden’s-mic-muffs-come-out-again-during-topless-sunbaking-sesh-for-new-year’s

Amanda Holden has done it again as she took her famous Heart radio mic muff on holiday with her, using it to cover her boobs during a beachside snap.

Those muffs really come in handy, it seems.

The star, 48, was in a cheeky mood as the clock struck 2020, as she rung in the New Year by sharing a shot of herself getting some vitamin-D on the sand.

After previously donning a bright pink and then a yellow bikini for her seaside adventures, Amanda decided it was better to go in her birthday suit as she seemingly whipped off her top for the camera.

Instead of baring all and fearing the dreaded Instagram rules around nips, she played it safe by strategically placing two microphone muffs, branded, of course, on front of her chest.

Smart, Amanda.

She wrote alongside the photo: ‘Happy 2020 I’m all heart!’

Ah, we see what you did there.

Of course the trap worked a treat and a bunch of thirsty punters took to the comments section to share their insight which, in most cases, is NSFW.

It’s not the first time the host has taken her muffs on holiday after, in June, she posed by the pool with her mic muff from her breakfast gig alongside Jamie Theakston resting on her body.

The Britain’s Got Talent star is evidently looking forward to 2020, as she posted a more poignant message in the evening while celebrating with husband Chris Hughes and their children, 13-year-old Alexa and Seven-year-old Hollie.

‘I started 2019 with great determination and a new headspace which was to suffer no fools, to put my energy into good people and honestly not give a damn about the rest!’ she wrote.

‘It’s hard because I’m naturally a people pleaser .. but it’s paid off and I have never felt stronger or happier.

‘Most importantly I never forget how lucky I am to have such love and true friends surrounding me. Thank you for your positivity and support!! Here’s to an even bigger 2020! #newdecade.’





