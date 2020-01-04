amanda-henderson-defended-by-casualty-co-star-over-vile-greta-thunberg-backlash

Amanda Henderson has been defended by her Casualty co-star after facing backlash over her now-infamous Celebrity Mastermind appearance.

The BBC star – who plays Robyn Miller in the drama – went viral following her stint on the show, in which she renamed climate change activist Greta Thunberg ‘Sharon’.

If you haven’t seen the clip yet, host John Humphries posed the question: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

Baffled, the actress simply replied: ‘Sharon.’

While many fans saw the funny side, some have taken the opportunity to fling vile abuse at the 33-year-old, cruelly telling her to ‘kill herself’ on social media.

I’ve just seen the most hateful & spitefully mocking things said about Amanda Henderson on Mastermind. Calls for her to “kill herself”?? Seriously, this has got to stop!! Do you not realise you are speaking to & about a real person. Being on TV does not make you immune to cruelty — amanda mealing (@meamandamealing) January 3, 2020

And Casualty’s Amanda Mealing has stepped into the whole thing, begging trolls to leave her co-star alone.

Taking to Twitter, she fumed: ‘I’ve just seen the most hateful & spitefully mocking things said about Amanda Henderson on Mastermind.

‘Calls for her to “kill herself”?? Seriously, this has got to stop!! Do you not realise you are speaking to & about a real person.

‘Being on TV does not make you immune to cruelty.’

Amanda has cemented herself as a TV queen thanks to her hilarious answer, with the moment going viral on social media.

Unfortunately her antics weren’t quite enough to cement a Celebrity Mastermind win, with comedian Geoff Norcott taking the crown.

While Amanda has yet to address the whole thing, Greta gave the clip her blessing in the best way, by changing her name to Sharon on Twitter.

Petition for the teenager to make a Casualty cameo, anyone?

