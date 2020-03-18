amanda-bynes-hints-that-she’s-pregnant-before-seeking-treatment-for-mental-health-issues,-family-asks-for-privacy

Former child star Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael both revealed on Tuesday night via their social media accounts that they were expecting their first child together. However, those posts were quickly deleted, and now Bynes’ lawyer says that the What I Like About You star is in a mental health treatment facility.

Bynes returned to social media in December after a two-month break, and on Valentine’s Day she told her fans that she was engaged to a man named Paul Michael, whom she met while in a sober living facility.

Amanda Bynes Announces Her Pregnancy, Shares Ultrasound [Photos] https://t.co/hii1Dk8YqD — B. Scott (@lovebscott) March 18, 2020

Three weeks later, the couple called off their engagement, but they quickly reunited and posted the news about the pregnancy.

“Baby in the making,” wrote Michael in the caption of an old picture of him and Bynes. Both Michael and Bynes posted a photo of their baby’s first ultrasound with Bynes’ name on the image. In that caption, Bynes wrote, “Baby on board.”

Even though both posts have been deleted, an insider has confirmed that Bynes is pregnant, but it’s early. “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy,” a source told Us Weekly.

Now, Bynes’ lawyer, David Esquibias, is saying that Bynes is “seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues,” and he has asked for privacy for the 33-year-old actress.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” Esquibias said in a statement. “We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

An insider says that Bynes was in a sober living facility, but she recently checked into a treatment center at the discretion of the judge in her conservatorship case. Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety on March 1st, but she is still struggling with her mental health.

Amanda Bynes has been in and out of treatment facilities for the past few years after suffering a mental breakdown in 2014. Her mother, Lynn, has been her conservator since then. However, Amanda still managed to earn her degree in 2019 from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.



